loading…

The Israeli government silenced the hostages released by Hamas. They are strictly regulated as to what they can and cannot say to the press. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – The hostages released by Hamas last Friday have not spoken to the media, either local or international. That’s because of the government Israel enforce a silencing policy.

Israeli authorities closely monitor the released hostages’ interviews with the press by briefing them on what they can and cannot say about what happened during their hostage-taking in Gaza, Palestine.

The move follows what was described as a “public relations (PR) disaster” for Israel when Yochaved Lifshitz, an 85-year-old hostage, said he had been treated “gently” by Hamas members since his abduction on October 7.

So far, only a few family members of the 24 freed hostages have spoken publicly, in contrast to the 39 Palestinian prisoners who were directly interviewed by Palestinian and Arabic-language media after their release.

As many as 150 Palestinians are expected to be released from Israeli prisons in exchange for around 50 hostages held by Hamas on October 7, as part of a carefully brokered ceasefire deal that halted fighting for the first time since the conflict began.

A family member of Ruth Munder, an elderly woman who was freed on Friday, told the Jerusalem Post that Munder did not suffer any injuries while she was held hostage.

“They were treated in a humane manner,” the family member said.

“They described the initial moments of their abduction when (Hamas militia) felt uneasy and threatened to harm them, but once they were on the motorbike, they (Hamas) did not harm them (the hostages).”

After Yochaved Lifshitz, 85, who was released in October, told media he was treated “gently” and filmed shaking hands as a sign of peace with a Hamas soldier, Israeli authorities were eager to reclaim that narrative.

Lifshitz told the press how he received daily visits from doctors while he was hostage, and that they ate the same food as the guards.