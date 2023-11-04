loading…

Hamas believes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is the only person in the world who has the ability to attack the United States. Photo/REUTERS

BEIRUT – Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group that is currently fighting against Israel, called the leader of North Korea (North Korea) Kim Jong-un the only person who has the ability to attack the United States (US).

The group believes the US will one day be a thing of the past and collapse like the Soviet Union.

Senior Hamas official Ali Baraka expressed that belief in an interview with a Lebanese YouTube channel translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

“The United States was founded by England and global Freemasonry, and this country will collapse like the Soviet Union,” said Baraka in the interview reported by the Jerusalem Post, Saturday (4/11/2023).

“All of America’s enemies in the region are consulting with each other and drawing closer, and perhaps the day will come when they join in the war together, and turn America into the past,” Baraka continued.

“America will not remain strong,” he added.

Ali Baraka also praised North Korea’s ability to attack the US.

“Yes. As you know, the leader of North Korea is probably the only one in the world who is capable of attacking the United States. He is the only one,” said Baraka, referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

“North Korea has the ability to attack America. “There may come a time when North Korea intervenes, because they are part of (our) alliance.”

The Hamas official said that a Hamas delegation recently traveled to Moscow and one delegation would also travel to Beijing.