The continues guerra in Middle East. The Israeli army announced that it had recovered the body of Noa Marciano, the 19-year-old soldier taken hostage by Hamas, near al Shifa hospital in Gaza City. In the city of Jenin in West Bank, three people were killed. Israel has taken control of an Islamic Jihad commander’s stronghold in the northern Strip. The director of the Shifa hospital: “There is no energy, no water, no food, we look like a mass grave.” Israel: “There is no hostage agreement.” Israel: “Yahya Sinwar is the new Bin Laden”.

The new Bin Laden

“Yahya Sinwar is the new Bin Laden: we will hunt him down and achieve victory.” Yoav Gallant, Minister of Defense, wrote this on the social network ‘X’, referring to the leader of Hamas in Gaza who, according to Tel Aviv, was one of the masterminds of the October 7 attacks.

Hamas: “Hostages taken to hospital to save their lives”

Hamas announces that it has transferred the hostages to “treatment centers due to the severity of their health conditions and to preserve their lives”. The al Qassam Brigades support it.

Israel: “There is no hostage agreement”

“There is no hostage agreement“The National Security Advisor said this Israeli Tzachi Hanegbi, according to whom “at this moment there is no agreement on any of the issues that were examined” during the negotiations.

Israel, Hamas mortars and weapons in kindergartens and schools

The Israeli army found dozens of mortars hidden by Hamas in a kindergarten in the northern Strip. The military spokesperson made this known, according to which weapons were also found hidden in the ‘Al-Karmel’ primary school in Gaza.

Shifa Hospital: “What is necessary is missing”

“We were left without energy, food and water. Every minute that passes, we lose a life”. During the night we lost 22 people and for the last three days the hospital has been under siege.” director of al-Shifa hospital from Gaza, Muhammed Abu Salmiya, speaking to Al Jazeera, adding that there are around 7,000 people in the hospital. “It’s a war crime. A real war crime,” he added, calling the hospital complex a “big prison” and a “mass grave.”

West Bank, Israeli raid: 3 dead

Hamas releases video of 86-year-old hostage

Hamas released a video of 86-year-old hostage Arye Zalmanovich who was kidnapped in Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7. This was reported by Haaretz, according to which the video of the man – who has health problems and requires medical attention – raises concerns about his life.

Israel approves entry of diesel tankers into Gaza

Il Israeli war cabinet accepted the US request to authorize daily entry into the southern Gaza Strip of two diesel tankers intended for the needs of the UN, in particular with regard to support for the water network and sewerage. An Israeli political source said this, quoted by the media. The tankers will pass through the Rafah crossing. The intent, the source added, is to prevent epidemics from spreading in the southern Gaza Strip. That fuel, according to the source, cannot be used by Hamas.

Warning sirens in southern and northern Israel

Alarm sirens are sounding both in the south of Israel (due to Palestinian rocket launches from Gaza towards Ashkelon) and in the north, due to new attacks from southern Lebanon. In particular, attacks were reported towards the Israeli towns of Malkiya, Arab el-Aramshe and Adamit, all immediately south of the border with Lebanon. The media reports it. The population was invited to reach the shelters.

Israel hits Lebanon

The Israeli army, after an anti-tank missile launch from Lebanon, is hitting Hezbollah targets across the border. The military spokesman said this, explaining that “terrorist infrastructures, weapons depots and various military facilities” were hit. He also hit the area from which the antitank missile was launched.

Body of female soldier kidnapped by Hamas recovered

The Israeli army announced this morning that it had recovered the body of Noa Marciano, the 19-year-old soldier taken hostage by Hamas. The body was found in a structure adjacent to the Shifa hospital in Gaza City. A military spokesperson made this known. From Marciano, Hamas had released a video, taken 4 days after her kidnapping, in which she said who she was and whose daughter she was. At a certain point, the video stopped and her body appeared. Yesterday, the body of another female hostage kidnapped by Hamas was recovered, again near the Shifa hospital.

