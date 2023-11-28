loading…

Israel released another Palestinian prisoner after Hamas released a number of hostages. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – Islamic resistance group Hamas again released a number of hostages in exchange for the release of prisoners Palestine by Israel .

The Israeli military said 12 hostages had been released from captivity in the Gaza Strip – 10 Israelis and two foreigners – and had arrived in Israel, Tuesday local time.

“The freed hostages are… inside Israeli territory,” the Israeli army said in a statement on the fifth day of a lull in fighting in the Gaza Strip as quoted by Al Arabiya, Wednesday (29/11/2023).

The Israeli military added that they saluted and embraced the freed hostages after they returned home.

Apart from the two foreign nationals from Thailand, Ansari detailed, the Israeli female hostages who were freed consisted of two citizens: two Argentine citizens, one Austrian citizen, and one Filipino citizen.

In return, the Israel Prison Service said it released 30 Palestinians from Israeli prisons on Tuesday evening.

In a statement, Israel’s prison service said the 30 Palestinians were released from Ofer Prison, near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, and from a detention center in Jerusalem.

The Al Quds Brigade, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, said via its Telegram account on Tuesday that it handed over several civilian prisoners as part of an exchange agreement with Israel.