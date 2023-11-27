loading…

Palestinians welcome the release of prisoners from Israeli prisons. Hamas released 17 hostages and Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners on the third day of the ceasefire. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Hamas on Sunday released 17 hostages they were holding in Gaza, including a 4-year-old American-Israeli girl. Whereas Israel freed 39 Palestinian prisoners.

It was an exchange of hostages and prisoners on the third day of the ceasefire.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said it had succeeded in moving 17 hostages from Gaza.

Hamas said it had handed over 13 Israelis, three Thais and one Russian citizen.

Furthermore, Hamas stated that it wanted to extend the ceasefire if there were serious efforts to increase the number of Palestinian prisoners released by Israel.

United States (US) President Joe Biden said he hoped the lull in fighting could continue as long as the hostages were freed. He hoped more Americans would be freed by Hamas although he had no definite news.

Biden said the 4-year-old hostage, Abigail Edan, had witnessed her parents being killed by the Hamas group during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel and that she had been held since then.

“What he experienced was simply unthinkable,” Biden said at a press conference in the US, as quoted by Reuters, Monday (27/11/2023).

Abigail was on her way to the hospital for a checkup, Channel 13 reported.

His grandfather, Carmel Edan, told Reuters he “couldn’t believe” his grandson had been sent home, and thanked Biden. “For all the help he offered us,” he said.