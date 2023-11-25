On Saturday evening, the radical Palestinian group Hamas released another 17 hostages that it had kidnapped and taken to the Gaza Strip during the October 7 attack on Israeli territory. In exchange, Israel is expected to release 39 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons in the next few hours. It is the second exchange of hostages and detainees between Israel and Hamas after the one on Friday. The exchanges take place as part of the truce underway in recent days, the first since the beginning of the war.

Of the 17 hostages released, 13 are Israelis and 4 are Thais. Of the 13 Israelis, 12 had been kidnapped from the Be’eri kibbutz, one of the hardest hit in the October 7 attack. One of the hostages had instead been kidnapped during the Supernova rave, which Hamas had attacked, killing more than two hundred participants.

This release of hostages, like the one on Friday, was also mediated by the International Red Cross, which on Saturday evening took over the hostages from Hamas inside the Gaza Strip and took them to Egypt aboard some vans through the Rafah crossing. Shortly after, the Israeli authorities transferred them to a van and entered Israel through the Kerem Shalom gate, not far from the Rafah gate.

IDF footage shows the moment the released hostages entered Israeli territory a short while ago pic.twitter.com/xrT9RcE6uJ — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 25, 2023

The health conditions of the hostages have not yet been disclosed. Their release should have taken place on Saturday afternoon, but when everything seemed ready Hamas suspended the operations, accusing Israel of having violated the terms negotiated for the exchange of Palestinian hostages and detainees. A few hours later US President Joe Biden telephoned the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to try to unblock the release of the hostages (Qatar is currently acting as an intermediary between Israel and Hamas). It is not clear whether Biden’s phone call was decisive: shortly afterwards, however, Hamas changed its position and freed 17 hostages.

There is currently less information available on the 39 Palestinian detainees that Israel is expected to release in exchange for the hostages: Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson told Haaretz on Saturday evening that Israel has begun releasing some of them, but without providing further details.