Hamas proposed conditions for the release of the hostages. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas stated that it was ready to release all hostages held by the Palestinian militant group. Originally, all Palestinian prisoners were released from Israeli prisons.

Ghazi Hamad, a member of Hamas’ political bureau, said the armed group was committed to the four-day ceasefire agreement and was willing to release all captives in exchange for the release of all Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.

He said the group is currently working on a possible extension of the ceasefire together with international partners.

“Our priority is to stop aggression against our people. “We want to stop the genocide in Gaza,” he said, reported by Al Jazeera.

Hamad also condemned the US role in the war, calling it Israel’s partner in “genocide”.

“They always support Israel. Since the beginning of this war, the US has been their partner in this crime of ethnic cleansing.”

When asked if there were ongoing negotiations to free Americans, Hamad said the armed group was interested in freeing all civilians regardless of their nationality.

