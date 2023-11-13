loading…

Hamas troops stand guard in the Gaza Strip. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA TRACK – The Palestinian militant group Hamas intends to deliver a “historic blow” against Israel, with plans to strike deep into the Zionist state. The attack could trigger a wider regional conflict.

The Washington Post (WP) reported this, citing intelligence sources in the Middle East and the United States (US).

An Israeli official told the newspaper that Palestinian militant groups planned to launch a “second phase” of attacks to reach major Israeli cities and bases.

According to WP, one of the Hamas units has maps showing that they want to reach as far as the West Bank.

The report also details Hamas surveillance activities before the October 7, 2023 attack, which relied on cheap drones, information from Gaza workers who were allowed to enter Israel, and even monitoring real estate photos and social media posts.

The report also claimed Hamas fighters had planned mass attacks in Israel, with one order found from the body of a Hamas fighter reading, “Kill as many people and as many hostages as possible.”

Israeli troops continue to increase ground operations in the northern Gaza area. They surrounded a number of hospitals so that medical services were forced to close because they could not get supplies of fuel, electricity and medicine.

(she)