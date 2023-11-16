loading…

GAZA – Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said he is confident in the Palestinian ability to outlast the Israeli offensive in Gaza and win the war – “without the slightest doubt”.

Here are the 3 reasons given by Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh regarding the confidence of Hamas’ victory in the war against Israel.

1. Hamas Has the Strength and Capability of Long War

“If the enemy wants a long battle, our capacity will be even longer,” he said, reported by Al Jazeera.

The Hamas leader added that after weeks of war and despite Israel’s “barbaric” attacks on civilians, the Palestinian people had thwarted Israel’s plans.

2. Prisoner Exchange Must Be According to Purpose

“This plan has failed, and the enemy has not been able to achieve his goal or return his prisoners except for the price determined by the opposition,” he said, referring to the possibility of a prisoner exchange.

3. Get Regional Allied Support

The Hamas leader also thanked regional allies for their support during the war, without naming them.

The Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah group launches almost daily attacks against Israeli troops on the Israel-Lebanon border in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

“I salute the resistance front that has contributed to this battle through strategic balance,” said Haniyeh.

His comments came a day after Hamas denied a Reuters news agency report that said Iran had told the Palestinian group after its attack on October 7 that Tehran would not get involved in the war.

Washington has warned against escalating the conflict, and it is sending military assets to the region to “deter” other parties from joining the war.

(ahm)