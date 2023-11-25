loading…

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian meets Hamas Political Bureau Chairman Ismail Haniyeh in Doha, Qatar, on November 24, 2023. Photo/Anadolu Agency

DOHA – Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh emphasized that the resistance proudly succeeded in confronting the Israeli occupation and destroying its plans despite tremendous suffering.

He explained, “There are more and more people being martyred, people being injured, and Palestinians being forced to flee their homes, this has hurt us and has affected our entire family. This is the price of freedom and liberation.”

“The enemy hopes to return the hostages using weapons, murder, genocide and all forms of terrorism unprecedented in history, and stated that they will not accept a ceasefire,” Haniyeh said in a press conference held on Friday.

He added, “In this context, they refuse to implement the recently issued Security Council resolution, which established a humanitarian ceasefire. However, after nearly 50 days of crime and brutality, when faced with the steadfastness and courage of our people and the resistance they faced on all fronts, they were forced to face the terms of the resistance and will of our proud people.”

“This led to a ceasefire agreement and partial prisoner exchange, which came into effect at 7am Friday morning and will continue for four days,” he said.

He added, “With the sponsorship of our brothers in Qatar and Egypt, we held difficult and exhausting negotiations over the past few weeks, and we handled them with a sense of responsibility and careful balance that combines concern for alleviating the suffering of our people and stopping the machine brutal killings and massacres, and not allowing the enemy to impose its agenda or circumvent the terms of this ceasefire, but instead affirming our vision and priorities.”

Haniyeh emphasized the movement’s adherence to the agreement and its success as long as the enemy obeyed.

He also welcomed the continuation of promising efforts and ongoing efforts to end the Zionist aggression against Palestine, coupled with the comprehensive lifting of the blockade of Gaza, the exchange of prisoners, stopping the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and allowing our people to obtain all their legitimate national rights to establish a Palestinian state independence with Jerusalem as its capital and the right to self-determination.

The head of Hamas’s political bureau thanked Qatar and Egypt, and urged, “The need to continue the efforts of Arab and Islamic as well as friendly countries, especially Russia and China, to enable our people to achieve their aspirations for freedom, return and independence, and ensure that occupation does not avoid the consequences of this battle.”