Senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad mocked Israel’s military capabilities after a month of major war in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad mocked the military’s capabilities Israel after a major war lasting one month in Gaza, Palestine.

“I challenge (Israel) whether up to now they have been able to record any military achievements on the ground apart from killing civilians,” Hamad told Al Jazeera television station, Wednesday (8/11/2023).

“Gaza is unsolvable and will remain a thorn in the throats of America and Zionists,” he said, referring to the United States and Israel.

The major war in Gaza broke out after Hamas launched a surprise attack on October 7, named Operation al-Aqsa Storm, killing more than 1,400 people and hundreds of others kidnapped.

Since then Israel’s near-relentless bombardment of Gaza has killed more than 10,000 Palestinians, about 40 percent of whom are children, according to a tally by health officials in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

Israel then launched a land invasion vowing to eradicate Hamas. Dozens of Israeli soldiers were killed in the ground operation, bringing the total of Israeli soldiers killed since October 7 to more than 300.

The senior Hamas official’s comments came as Israel said its forces had advanced into the heart of densely populated Gaza City. While Hamas says its fighters have inflicted heavy losses on the attacking forces.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said, “Israel has one target–the Hamas terrorists in Gaza, their infrastructure, their commanders, bunkers, communications space.”

Israel’s chief military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that Israel’s combat engineering corps used explosive devices to destroy a network of tunnels built by Hamas that stretched hundreds of kilometers under Gaza.

In contrast, sources in Hamas and the separate Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group, said the Israeli tanks faced stiff resistance from Hamas fighters who used a network of tunnels to launch ambushes.