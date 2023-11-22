loading…

Armed men attend the funeral of Mahmoud Al-Sous, a Palestinian killed by Israeli forces during a raid, in Jenin, West Bank, October 8, 2022. Photo/REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

WEST BANK – Senior Hamas official Abdel Hakim Hanini said the campaign of arrests, raids on towns and villages by Israeli forces, and the destruction of homes and property in the West Bank fueled deep-rooted resistance.

In a statement issued Tuesday (21/11/2023), Hanini said the Israeli colonial regime was committing these crimes and increasing their frequency in a desperate attempt to eliminate resistance and uproot it.

Hanini is a former prisoner who was freed in 2011. He emphasized, “The West Bank will not be violated and will maintain its agreements with Gaza, Jerusalem, the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and with our people who want to curb colonialism.”

He called on Palestinians in the West Bank and Jerusalem to respond with whatever capabilities they have and to continue to mobilize and remain vigilant in the face of settler plans and attacks.

Since October 7, 201 Palestinians, including 52 children, have been killed by Israeli occupation forces.

Eight other people, including one child, have been killed by illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Israeli apartheid forces have also injured 2,814 Palestinians, including 355 children. Another 74 Palestinians were injured by illegal settlers acting in the protection of racist Zionist soldiers.

Since October 7, 143 Palestinian households consisting of 1,014 people, including 388 children, have been displaced amid violence by Israeli settlers and restrictions on access.

The displaced households came from 15 pastoralist or Bedouin communities, according to UN OCHA.

(she)