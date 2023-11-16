loading…

Hamas said Israel’s claims of finding weapons at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza were lies and cheap propaganda. Photo/REUTERS/IDF

GAZA – The Hamas group said the claim Israel that his troops found weapons at the al-Shifa Hospital (RS) in Gaza, Palestine, was a “blatant lie”.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it launched an attack on Gaza’s largest medical facility on Wednesday, adding that its troops had found weapons and terror infrastructure inside.

The IDF claims that Hamas has used the facilities for military purposes, but this claim has been denied several times by the Palestinian militant group.

In its latest statement, Hamas said: “The Israeli occupation’s claim that weapons are stored at al-Shifa Hospital is a blatant lie that should no longer deceive anyone.”

“The Zionist occupation’s claim that they found weapons and military equipment in the al-Shifa medical complex is just a continuation of the lies and cheap propaganda that tries to justify the genocidal crime that is destroying the health sector in Gaza,” continued the Hamas statement, as quoted by Sky News, Thursday (16/ 11/2023).

The group reiterated its call for the UN and other organizations to establish an international committee to review hospital conditions in Gaza, and determine the falsehood of the Israeli occupation narrative.

“We, the Palestinian people, are aware of the enormity of lies and deception planned by the occupation to cover up their crimes against children, women and defenseless civilians,” added Hamas.

