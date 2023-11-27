loading…

Hamas and Israel agreed to extend the ceasefire for two days. Photo/Illustration

DOHA – Qatar say that ceasefire between teams Israel and Hamas Of Gaza Strip has been extended by two days. It continues a lull after seven weeks of fighting has killed thousands and devastated the Palestinian enclave.

“An agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian pause for an additional two days in the Gaza Strip,” said a spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry in a post on social media platform X as quoted by Al Arabiya, Tuesday (28/11/2023).

There was no immediate comment from Israel, but a White House official confirmed that a deal had been reached.

Hamas also said it had agreed to a two-day extension of the ceasefire with Qatar and Egypt, which has facilitated indirect negotiations between the two sides.

“Agreements have been reached with brothers in Qatar and Egypt to extend the temporary humanitarian ceasefire for another two days, on the same terms as previous ceasefires,” a Hamas official said in a telephone call with Reuters.

Neither announcement detailed how many hostages would be released, but earlier the head of Egypt’s State Information Service, Diaa Rashwan, said the deal being negotiated would include the release of 20 Israeli hostages from among those captured by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack.

“In return, 60 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons will be released,” he said.

An initial four-day ceasefire will end Monday evening local time.

“With the release of 11 Israeli hostages expected on Monday, negotiations are still ongoing for the release of 33 Palestinians,” Rashwan added.