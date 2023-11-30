loading…

Hamas is ready to release all captured Israeli soldiers in exchange for the release of all Palestinian prisoners. Photo/Illustration

CAPE TOWN – A senior official of the militant group Palestine , Hamas said it was ready to release all soldiers Israel which he offered in return for the release of all Palestinian prisoners.

This statement came in the midst of negotiations to extend the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas official and former Gaza Health Minister Bassem Naim said the group was conducting “hard negotiations” to extend a ceasefire that was scheduled to end Thursday morning after a six-day lull in fighting.

“We are ready to release all soldiers in exchange for all our prisoners,” said Naim at a press conference in Cape Town, during a visit to South Africa as reported by Al Arabiya, Thursday (30/11/2023).

Gaza militants captured about 240 people from southern Israel in an unprecedented attack on October 7. According to Israeli officials the attack killed around 1,200 people, most of them civilians.

In response, Israel has vowed to eliminate Hamas and launched an air and ground campaign. According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza nearly 15,000 people were killed, most of them civilians, as a result of the attack.

So far 60 Israeli hostages and 180 Palestinian prisoners have been released under the ceasefire agreement for the happiness of their families.

Among the hostages still being held by Hamas are soldiers excluded from the swap agreement, and the militant group is likely to use that as an important bargaining chip.

In 2011, more than 1,000 Palestinians were exchanged for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, who had been held captive by Hamas five years earlier.