The first week of the Israeli army’s ground invasion of the Gaza Strip has already demonstrated that military operations are likely to be much harsher and more dangerous than they have been in any previous wars in the area. The main reason is that Hamas, compared for example to the last invasion which took place in 2014, is more prepared and above all much better armed, thanks above all to Iran.

The difference between this war and previous ones can be seen quite well in the number of Israeli soldiers killed: in 2014, in seven weeks of invasion of the Strip, a total of 67 soldiers were killed. In this war, 26 died in the first week alone: ​​it is a more than double death rate, as the Wall Street Journal pointed out, which is also occurring in a phase of the invasion in which the Israeli army has yet to enter the city of Gaza and begin the most dangerous and complicated operations, those of the urban battle.

One of the main differences between this invasion and previous ones is the weapons at Hamas’s disposal. In 2014 the radical group had a good percentage of rudimentary weapons at its disposal and had very few ways to counter the armored vehicles of the Israeli army: in a few weeks Israel entered deep into the Gaza Strip, destroyed a good part of the Hamas tunnel system and two thirds of the rockets available to the group.

Based on the early stages of this war, however, many experts are already saying that things have changed. Hamas has demonstrated that it has new types of more fearsome weapons at its disposal and that it has adopted more sophisticated guerrilla tactics. Among other things, Hamas has already used two types of drones: both kamikaze drones, which launch onto their target and explode, and drones capable of carrying explosive charges that are dropped on a target.

Another rather fearsome element are the portable anti-tank missiles, which can be carried on the shoulder by a single person and are extremely effective against armored vehicles and tanks. Guided missiles of this type had a notable influence in the war in Ukraine and put the Russian army in extreme difficulty (the comparison between the two wars concerns only the military sphere, and certainly not the political one).

That Hamas is better prepared militarily can also be seen from the rocket launches, which have never stopped since October 7, the day of the massacre of Israeli civilians. These rockets are also increasingly sophisticated. Hamas began manufacturing rockets around 2002, during the Second Intifada, but at the time they were extremely rudimentary weapons that had a maximum range of a few kilometers. Today Hamas rockets, which continue to be largely manufactured inside the Strip, can reach almost all of Israeli territory, and therefore travel hundreds of kilometres. Furthermore, the fact that Hamas is still able to launch them after weeks of intense Israeli bombing has surprised many analysts.

The Israeli army is providing little information on the progress of this war and therefore we do not know, for example, how many vehicles were possibly destroyed by Hamas militiamen. The radical group, however, published some propaganda videos in which militiamen are seen destroying some Israeli tanks using various methods. However, these videos cannot be independently verified and do not provide a reliable indication of possible Israeli army losses.

Much of these new and dangerous weapons came to Hamas from Iran, which is allied with the radical group against Israel. In theory, after the 2014 war both Israel and Egypt collaborated to keep the borders of the Gaza Strip sealed and prevent Hamas from rearming, but in reality, over time, many of the routes for smuggling weapons and other goods have been reconstituted, above all thanks to the use of tunnels. Smuggling by sea has also always been a problem for Israel: Israel has imposed a complete naval blockade on the Strip, but for years it has still been possible to get cargoes to Hamas via small boats, fishing vessels or even rudimentary submarines.

Hamas has received not only weapons from Iran, but also training: in the months before 7 October hundreds of Hamas militiamen went to Iran to be trained in guerrilla tactics.

However, it must be considered that, even if Hamas has better weapons and tactics than it once did, the Israeli army remains exceptionally more advanced and better armed. It has control of the airspace, which allowed it to hit around 11,000 military targets in a month, and is probably one of the best prepared armies in the world in counter-guerrilla operations and urban warfare. For this reason, most experts do not doubt the extreme superiority of the Israeli army, but maintain that the war against Hamas risks being bloody and probably long-lasting.

According to the Ministry of Health of the Gaza Strip (i.e. Hamas), more than 9,000 Palestinians have been killed so far: they are mostly civilians, even if Hamas does not distinguish between civilians and militiamen in the list of the dead.