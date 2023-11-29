loading…

Hamas invites Elon Musk to Gaza, Palestine, to see firsthand the scale of massacre and destruction by Israel. Photo/REUTERS

BEIRUT – Hamas has invited Elon Musk to witness firsthand the scale of the massacre and destruction being carried out Israel in the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

The invitation from senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan came on Tuesday.

The day before, the technology billionaire and owner of the social media platform X visited the Israeli kibbutz that was the target of a Hamas attack on October 7.

Musk then stated his commitment to doing whatever is necessary to stop the spread of hate.

Hamdan asked Musk, who recently met with Israel’s prime minister and president, to also visit Gaza and gain a more holistic perspective.

“We invited him to visit Gaza to see the extent of the massacre and destruction carried out by (Israel) against the people of Gaza, in accordance with the standards of objectivity and credibility,” Hamdan said at a press conference in Beirut, as quoted by Al Jazeera, Wednesday (29/11/2023 ).

“In 50 days, Israel dropped more than 40,000 tons of explosives on the homes of defenseless Gazans,” added the Hamas official.

Musk has recently faced criticism that his social media platforms are full of anti-Semitism and white nationalist rhetoric that promotes violence and hatred.

During his visit to Israel, Musk expressed shock at seeing the destroyed Kfar Aza kibbutz, and said that Israel had “no choice” but to eliminate Hamas.

Musk also reached an agreement stating that Starlink satellite units would only be operated in Israel with the approval of the Israeli Ministry of Communications.

That’s a sharp change from previous thinking that he could provide Starlink to improve communications in Gaza amid numerous telecommunications blackouts.

Hamas officials also called on the US to review its relations with Israel and stop supplying them with weapons, and for the international community to immediately send special civil defense teams to help evacuate thousands of bodies from under the rubble.

