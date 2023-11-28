Hamas, here are the 13 freed hostages: three mothers, four children and six elderly people

13 Israeli hostages were released today by Hamas as part of the agreement for a temporary ceasefire in the fighting with the Jewish state. Official confirmation is awaited from Tel Aviv on the identity of the first 13 rescued, of whom for now all that is known – according to the Red Cross – is that “they are fine”. However, Israeli TV broadcast the images of the Red Cross vans transporting those released through Egypt towards the Israeli Kerem Shalom crossing, and that was enough for the entire country to start sifting through those few frames to identify who are the 13 saved from jihadist prisons. Israeli TV Channel 12 then broadcast the list of 13 recognized hostages. It includes 5 elderly women and 3 small family groups composed of as many mothers with their children (4 in total): they all come from (or were that day in) Nir Oz, one of the kibbutzim on the border with the Gaza Strip devastated by the fury of Hamas on 7 October. Here are all the names and their stories.



Daniel and Emilia Aloni – Mother and daughter, aged 45 and 5 respectively. Originally from Yavneh, they were in Nir Oz on October 7 to visit some relatives for the Simchat Torah holiday. Daniel Aloni (female name in this case, despite appearances) is among the most well-known hostages worldwide because he is the one who appeared to rail furiously against Netanyahu in one of the videos released by Hamas on October 30th. A perhaps non-random choice to try to put the government in difficulty, assuming that the woman’s fatal anger towards the prime minister was real and not, at least in part, a setup for the cameras dictated by the jailers.

Ruth, Keren and Ohad Munder – These are grandmother, mother and child, kidnapped by terrorists on October 7 in the Nir Oz kibbutz. 78, 54 and 9 years respectively. The baby’s grandfather and Ruth’s husband, Abraham, also 78, is also thought to have been abducted. But there is no trace of him at the moment.

Doron, Raz e Aviv Asher – This is a young 34 year old mother with her two little girls, aged 4 and 2 respectively. They were also kidnapped on October 7 from the southern kibbutz of Nir Oz where they lived.

Hanna Katzir – 77 years old, also from Nir Oz, lives in a wheelchair. She appeared in a blackmail video released by Islamic Jihad, of which she was a prisoner, earlier this month. The group itself then made it known that the woman was dead. A lie, whatever its purpose, with good reason.

Adina Moshe – 72 years old, also originally from Nir Oz, she had taken refuge in the protected room of her house together with her husband Sa’id David Moshe to try to escape the fury of the terrorists. They didn’t succeed. The militiamen kicked down the door, killed her husband in cold blood, then kidnapped Adina, taking her to Gaza on display on a motorcycle. Seven weeks later, the end of her nightmare at least for her.

Yaffa Adar, Channa Peri e Margalit Mozes – 85, 79 and 78 years old respectively, are three other elderly women also kidnapped from the Nir Oz kibbutz on 7 October. The face of the eldest, Yaffa Adar, had in particular gone around the world in the early hours of that Saturday, taken away on an electric golf machine.

