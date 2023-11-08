loading…

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Israeli soldiers at the Tzeelim military base. Hamas has killed 31 Israeli soldiers in the ground war in Gaza. Photo/Israeli Government Press Office/Haim Zach/Handout via REUTERS

GAZA – Defense Forces Israel (IDF) on Wednesday (8/11/2023) announced the death of Sergeant First Class Yaacov Ozeri in the ground war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. Ozeri is listed as the 31st soldier to die since the Zionist military launched its land invasion.

Ozeri (28) of the 401st Armored Brigade was killed in fighting against Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip, on Tuesday. He is from Kfar Shamai, northern Israel.

The IDF also announced three soldiers from the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade, the 601st Battalion of the 401st Brigade, and the 890th Battalion of Paratroopers were seriously injured in fighting in northern Gaza on the same day.

Quoting Anadolu, Thursday (9/11/2023), Ozeri’s death brought the death toll of Israeli military personnel since October 7 to 349 people.

Fighting continues in several areas north of the Gaza Strip, where Israeli troops are advancing, supported by intense airstrikes and artillery fire.

Despite this, Hamas forces continued to target Israeli forces with anti-tank missiles and direct fighting.

Hamas’ military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, said that they had been confronting Israeli army attempts to enter the Gaza Strip since the start of the ground campaign launched by Zionist forces. According to al-Qassam, human losses and material damage have befallen the enemy army.

The al-Qassam Brigades announced Wednesday that it had destroyed 6 battle tanks and 2 Israeli military vehicles in fighting in several areas in Gaza.

On Tuesday, al-Qassam said its forces had destroyed eight Israeli battle tanks and a troop transport vehicle. “They also bombarded enemy units entering the Gaza Strip with large-caliber mortars,” the al-Qassam Brigades said.

