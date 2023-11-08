loading…

Hamas says that governance in the Gaza Strip is purely a Palestinian matter. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – Islamic resistance group Palestine , Hamas responding to the statement United States of America (US) which said the group could not be part of the government in power Gaza Strip .

In its statement, Hamas said that governance in the Gaza Strip is purely a Palestinian matter. Hamas itself is the ruler of the Palestinian enclave.

“Governing Gaza or parts of our land is a Palestinian matter, and no power is capable of changing reality or imposing its will,” said Hamas spokesman Abdul-Latif al-Qanou as quoted by Al Jazeera, Wednesday (8/11/2023).

Read Also

Earlier, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Hamas could not be part of the government in Gaza and there needed to be a series of healthy conversations about what post-conflict Gaza and what its government would look like.

Al-Qanou said that Kirby’s call to expel Hamas was just imagination.

“Hamas is a national liberation movement and is present in every Palestinian home,” said al-Qanou.

“Hamas is an integral part of our people and has the right to reject the occupation in accordance with all laws and customs,” he said.

Read Also

(ian)