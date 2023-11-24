loading…

Hamas has begun freeing hostages captured in the October 7 attack. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The process of ceasefire and exchange of prisoners for hostages begins. Two Hamas sources have confirmed the handover of the captives to the Red Cross for return to Israel via Egypt.

“Half an hour ago, the detainees were handed over to the Red Cross who will take them to Egypt” at the Rafah crossing, said one of the sources, reported by Al Jazeera. “They were handed over to the Egyptian side,” the source added.

A source in Hamas’ military wing confirmed the handover, adding: “This is the first group under the agreement.”

According to Reuters, the first 13 hostages are expected to be released around 14.00 GMT to the Red Cross and an Egyptian security delegation, then taken out through Egypt to be transferred to Israel, an Egyptian security source said. In return, Israel will free 24 women and 15 teenagers in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said.

The chairman of the Palestinian Authority’s prisoners’ commission, Qadura Fares, said that as soon as Israel received the hostages at the Rafah crossing, the Israeli prison authorities would transfer the Palestinian prisoners to the Red Cross.

Based on the agreement, much-needed aid began to be distributed to Gaza. By mid-morning, 60 trucks carrying aid had crossed from Egypt at the Rafah border point, according to Gaza border authorities.

The first two trucks to enter carried banners that read, “Together for Humanity.” Another said: “To our brothers in Gaza.”

Egypt said 130,000 liters of diesel and four gas trucks would be sent daily to Gaza and 200 aid trucks would enter Gaza every day.

A Palestinian official familiar with the ceasefire negotiations told Reuters that so far only three aid trucks out of 100 had reached the northern Gaza Strip.