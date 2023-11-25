loading…

President Joe Biden praised the United States (US) diplomacy behind the release of 24 hostages held by Hamas fighters. Photo/USA Today

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden praised diplomacy United States of America (US) behind the release of 24 hostages held by fighters Hamas .Biden said this was the start of what he expected to be further hostage releases by Palestinian militant groups in the coming days.

“Starting this morning, based on an agreement reached through extensive US diplomacy, including multiple calls I made from the Oval Office to leaders across the region, fighting in Gaza will cease for four days,” Biden said at a press conference as quoted by Al Arabiya , Saturday (25/11/2023).

Biden declined to speculate on how long the Israel-Hamas war would last, but said the chance of extending the ongoing ceasefire was real. He also expressed hope that American citizens held by Hamas would be released.

“I don’t know how long it’s going to take,” Biden said.

“My hope and hope is that as we move forward, Arab countries and other regions also put pressure on all parties to slow this down, and end it as quickly as we can,” he said.

Hamas fighters freed 24 hostages on Friday on the first day of the ceasefire – including 13 Israeli women and children, 10 Thai farm workers and a Filipino.

The hostages were moved out of Gaza and handed over to Egyptian authorities at the Rafah border crossing, accompanied by eight International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) staff members in a four-car convoy, the ICRC said.

Qatar, which acted as a mediator in the ceasefire agreement, said 13 Israelis had been released, some of whom had dual citizenship, plus 10 Thais and a Filipino. Thirty-nine Palestinian women and children were released from Israeli prisons in exchange for the 13 Israeli citizens.