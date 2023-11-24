loading…

Hamas begins freeing hostages. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas fighters freed 24 hostages on Friday on the first day of the war’s first ceasefire, the Red Cross said, including Israeli women and children and Thai farm workers.

Nine hours after weapons stopped being used for the first time in seven weeks, the Red Cross said it had begun an operation to facilitate the transfer of hostages in Gaza to Israel in return for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

Twenty-four hostages were moved out of Gaza and handed over to Egyptian authorities at the Rafah border crossing, accompanied by eight International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) staff members in a four-car convoy, the ICRC said.

Qatar, which acted as a mediator in the ceasefire agreement, said 13 Israelis had been released, some of whom had dual citizenship, plus 10 Thais and a Filipino. Thirty-nine Palestinian women and children were released from Israeli prisons in exchange for the 13 Israeli citizens.

“The deep pain that family members feel at being separated from their loved ones is indescribable. “We are relieved that some of them will be reunited after long suffering,” said Fabrizio Carboni, ICRC regional director for the Near and Middle East.

The Israeli military said the freed hostages had been taken to Israel.

“The freed hostages underwent initial medical examinations inside Israel. “They will continue to be accompanied by IDF soldiers as they head to an Israeli hospital, where they will be reunited with their families,” the Israeli military said.

Under the terms of the four-day Israel-Hamas ceasefire, 50 women and children hostages will be released within four days, in exchange for 150 Palestinian women and children among the thousands of prisoners in Israeli prisons. Israel said the ceasefire could be extended if more hostages were freed, up to 10 per day.

The first 13 people released on Friday will be exchanged for 24 Palestinian women and 15 teenagers.