loading…

Hamas executes 3 Palestinians for spying for Israel. Photo/REUTERS

WEST BANK – Hamas’ military wing on Friday executed three Palestinians in the West Bank for spying for Israel. Two of them were executed by firing squad in full view of the crowd.

Two Palestinians were executed in the town of Tulkarm and another was executed in Jenin in the West Bank.

Many people participated in or watched the execution and took photos and videos which were then uploaded to X, previously known as Twitter.

According to the N12 report, Saturday (25/11/2023), the two people executed in Tulkarm were Hamza Mabarech (31) and Azzam Joabra (29).

The Palestinian mob was seen in the video torturing the body of the Israeli spy and then hanging it from an electricity pole. ”You traitor!” shouted the crowd as recorded on video.

Hamas’ military wing in the West Bank published documents regarding two Palestinians executed in Tulkarm.

The document strengthens accusations that the two Palestinians were accused of collaborating with Israel. They were hanged from electric poles after their execution and a crowd surrounded the place.

Those executed were also accused of providing information to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israeli intelligence about wanted persons.

Journalist Tal Lev Ram implied that the killing of the three Palestinians may be due to the lack of control the Palestinian Authority has over the region and the security mechanisms in the region compared to other areas of the West Bank.

Just to note, Hamas actually rules in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, the West Bank is under the control of the Palestinian Authority.

(but)