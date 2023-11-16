loading…

The Israeli army launched a ground attack on the Gaza Strip. Photo/AP

GAZA TRACK – The military wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas, the Al Qassam Brigades, has destroyed more than 200 pieces of Israeli military equipment in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas spokesman in Lebanon, Walid Kilani, explained this to Sputnik on Thursday (16/11/2023).

According to the spokesperson, Hamas still “has the initiative” in its battle against Israel.

“Today we are talking about more than 200 destroyed military equipment, tanks and bulldozers. The Israeli military also acknowledged the deaths of 48 soldiers, but the actual death toll was much higher. Rocket launches targeting Israeli settlements are still ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

Israeli airstrikes killed 11 people and injured dozens more in the Gaza Strip’s Nuseirat refugee camp on Thursday, Al Arabiya reported.

According to the television station, Israeli artillery and helicopters also shelled neighborhoods east of Khan Yunis.

Israel’s armed forces have expanded operations at Al-Shifa Hospital to the south, broadcaster i24 reported on Thursday.

“If on Wednesday, Israeli forces focused on buildings located in the western part of the medical complex, now the emphasis is on the southern part of the hospital,” said the broadcaster.

On Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out a brutal operation on Al-Shifa Hospital, which is the largest medical facility in the Gaza Strip.

(she)