loading…

Hamas has destroyed more than 160 Israeli military targets in Gaza, Palestine. The group claims to have become a frightening and terrible thing for Israeli troops. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – The Palestinian Hamas group, through its military wing; Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, announced that its forces had destroyed more than 160 military targets Israel in Gaza.

That includes more than 25 vehicles in the last 48 hours.

Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Ubaida admitted that the forces in the current war were indeed unequal.

“This confrontation is unequal, but it is frightening and terrifying (for) the most powerful forces in the region,” said Ubaida, as quoted by Al Arabiya, Sunday (12/11/2023).

Meanwhile, Israel faces increasing international pressure, including from its main allies; United States, to do more to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

The pressure mounted as the death toll rose and fighting intensified between Israeli and Hamas forces near and around the hospital.

Global calls for Israeli restraint increased as the number of Palestinians killed rose above 11,000 in five weeks of Israeli bombardment.

This brutal Israeli attack was in retaliation for the deadly Hamas attack on October 7 in southern Israel which killed around 1,200 people.

In his strongest comments to date on the plight of civilians caught in the crossfire in Gaza, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters during a visit to India on Friday: “Too many Palestinians are being killed; too many have suffered over the past few weeks.”

(but)