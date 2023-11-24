loading…

Palestinian children injured as a result of Israeli attacks are taken to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on October 11, 2023. Photo/AP/Ali Mahmoud

GAZA – Hamas said on Thursday (23/11/2023) that the death toll in the Palestinian territories had reached 14,854 people since the war began on October 7.

The Hamas government said 6,150 children and 4,000 women were among the dead, and 36,000 people were injured.

The Health Ministry previously said it could no longer provide an exact number of victims as heavy fighting had prevented the recovery of bodies, according to AFP.

Meanwhile, a four-day ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war came into effect Friday morning.

The ceasefire began at 7 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) and lasted at least four days.

During this period Hamas promised to release 50 of the approximately 240 Israelis it and other fighters took hostage on October 7.

Hamas said Israel would free 150 Palestinian prisoners in return.

Both sides will release women and children first. Israel said the ceasefire would be extended by an extra day for every additional 10 hostages released.

