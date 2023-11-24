loading…

Hamas is ready to commit to a ceasefire. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, said the group was committed to the ceasefire and hostage exchange agreement as long as Israel was committed.

“The victims of the war in Gaza are the price of freedom, liberation and independence,” said Haniyeh, reported by Al Arabiya.

Fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas stopped on Friday for the first time in seven weeks in a temporary ceasefire ahead of plans to release Israeli hostages held by the militants in exchange for jailed Palestinians.

No major bombings, artillery strikes or rocket attacks were reported, although Hamas and Israel have both accused each other of sporadic shelling and other abuses. Both said the war would resume at full speed as soon as the ceasefire was completed.

Israeli bombing since October 7 has killed nearly 15,000 people, about two-thirds of them women and children.

Meanwhile, released Palestinian prisoners who were diagnosed with cancer said they were ‘happy’ to be at home. Nehaya Khader Sawan was one of the first batch of Palestinian prisoners who were released some time ago from Ofer Prison.

A cancer patient, Sawan told Al Jazeera that although he was “exhausted”, he was happy to be home.

His nephew said Sawan couldn’t keep talking and needed to rest; she said her aunt had been disoriented all day because she “didn’t know where she was going” to be released, or when.

“He can’t talk (like before). He was a cancer patient and in detention, his condition worsened,” his nephew told Al Jazeera.

Sawan was diagnosed years before his arrest, his nephew added. He was sentenced to 44 months in prison in August 2021.

“When we saw him, we were happy, but we were also sad to see his health condition (worsening),” said his nephew. “We quickly realized that my aunt who went to prison, was not the same person who came out.”

(ahm)