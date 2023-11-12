loading…

Mohammed Sinwar, a Hamas commander who was declared dead in 2014, but is apparently still alive and masterminding the October 7 attack on Israel. Photo/Telegraph

GAZA – Mohammed Sinwar, the name of the Hamas commander who was declared dead by the attack Israel in 2014. Like “rising from the dead”, his figure turned out to be still alive and masterminding the October 7 attack on Israel.

He is the younger brother of Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’ operational leader in Gaza.

According to Israeli spies, Mohammed Sinwar specializes in kidnapping and cross-border infiltration.

Sources close to Israeli intelligence say Mohammed Sinwar has been living in secrecy in tunnels in the Gaza Strip for years.

They say he was closely involved in planning the October 7 attacks that killed 1,200 Israelis. The attack, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm, also resulted in hundreds of other people being kidnapped to be used in prisoner exchanges with around 5,000 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

“He was 100 percent one of the core team that planned the attack on October 7,” the former Mossad counter-terror chief told the Telegraph, which was reported on Sunday (12/11/2023).

The source described him as part of a group of three to four key figures behind the deadly attack.

“In military leadership he is very important,” the source continued.

“He is seventh on the wanted list, alongside the likes of Mohammed Deif, Marwan Issa and Tawfiq Abu Naim. He is an important figure and he is definitely still alive.”

Ronen Solomon, an independent intelligence analyst and author of the Intelli Times blog, said Mohammed Sinwar, who helped free his brother; Yahya Sinwar, from an Israeli prison in a landmark prisoner exchange in 2011, is considered one of the main masterminds in planning the invasion and mass murder in Israel on October 7.