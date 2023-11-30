loading…

Hamas and Israel again agreed to extend the ceasefire. Photo/Illustration/Sindonews

JERUSALEM – Islamic resistance group Palestine , Hamas on Thursday (30/11/2023) said they had agreed to extend ceasefire with Israel Of Gaza Strip for one day or the seventh day.

The Israeli military previously said the ceasefire with Hamas would be extended to allow mediators to continue working to free hostages held in Gaza.

“Given the mediator’s efforts to continue the hostage release process and subject to the terms of the framework, the operational pause will continue,” the Israeli military said, without specifying a timeframe.

“Some time ago, Israel was provided with a list of women and children in accordance with the terms of the agreement, and therefore the ceasefire will continue,” the Israeli prime minister’s office said in a statement as quoted by Al Arabiya.

Qatar, acting as mediator, also confirmed the extension.

“The Palestinian and Israeli sides reached an agreement to extend the humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip for one additional day with the same conditions as before, namely the ceasefire and the entry of humanitarian aid, within the framework of mediation with the State of Qatar,” said Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al -Ansari in a statement.

According to al-Ansari, the ceasefire conditions, including the cessation of hostilities and the influx of humanitarian aid, remain the same.

Qatar has been the main mediator between the conflicting parties along with Egypt and the United States (US).

There was pressure to extend the pause to allow more hostage releases and additional aid to the devastated Gaza Strip, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel for talks late Wednesday.