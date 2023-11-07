loading…

The President of the Palestinian Authority was given an ultimatum by his own people who saw Hamas fighting alone against Israel in Gaza. Photo/REUTERS

RAMALLAH – A Palestinian group calling themselves the “Sons of Abu Jandal” gave their president, Mahmoud Abbas, an ultimatum to act clearly by announcing full confrontation against Israel.

This ultimatum emerged on Sunday when they felt that the Palestinian resistance group in Gaza, Hamas, was fighting alone against the Israeli military.

“Oh our heroic people, oh children who are tough and sacrifice,” read the group’s statement, as quoted by the Palestine Chronicle, Tuesday (7/11/2023).

This group claims to be members of the Palestinian Fatah group which is part of various security branches of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, the territory occupied by Israel.

“There is no time for much talk at the time of the (Israeli) occupation’s massacre in the Gaza Strip. There is no time for much talk at a time of bloodshed in Gaza. There is no time for words when our children and women in Gaza are being killed. “There is no time for words anymore because our young generation is being murdered in the West Bank,” added the group’s statement.

Palestinian media confirmed that the group’s statement contained a 24-hour ultimatum to Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas not to remain silent.

“We remain patient with the crimes of the occupation. “We remain patient with our silence and helplessness…By carrying out (official) orders while we are torn apart every day and every minute by images of mutilated children and women (in Gaza),” the group’s statement continued.

The final sentences of the ultimatum were harsh, reading: “We announce, starting today, that the Palestinian leadership faces a historic responsibility to declare full confrontation against the crimes of the (Israeli) occupation.”

“Brother Abu Mazen (Mahmoud Abbas) has 24 hours to take a clear position, announce full confrontation against the occupation, use all means, and condemn the statements made by the villain (United States Secretary of State Antony) Blinken. “Then, he has no authority over us, and no (PA security) branch will follow orders and accept instructions,” the ultimatum added.

The group identified itself as “a number of individuals from the Palestinian security branch.”