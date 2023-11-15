loading…

Israel bombards the outskirts of Gaza as the war against Hamas rages. Hamas’ military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades killed 7 more Israeli soldiers in close combat in Gaza. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Hamas’ military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, announced on Tuesday that its forces had killed seven soldiers Israel in close combat in the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

The al-Qassam Brigades, as quoted by Anadolu, Wednesday (11/15/2023), said its militias also attacked three Israeli tanks, three armored vehicles and a personnel carrier. All were hit with anti-armor shells north and west of Gaza City.

Furthermore, Hamas’ military wing said two more battle tanks and a bulldozer were attacked northwest of Gaza City and another battle tank southwest of the city.

There has been no comment from the Israeli military regarding the announcement of the al-Qassam Brigades.

On the same day, the Israeli military admitted two more soldiers were killed in Gaza, bringing the death toll to 47 since Israel expanded its ground operation in the blockaded territory on October 27.

At least 11,240 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 7,800 women and children, and more than 29,200 others injured in Israeli air and ground attacks since Hamas’ attack on October 7.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches in Gaza were also damaged or completely destroyed.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Israel reached 1,200 people, according to official figures.

