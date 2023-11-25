loading…

Izzudin al Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas holds a military parade marking the 35th anniversary of the founding of Hamas in Gaza City, Gaza on December 10, 2022. Photo/Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency

GAZA – Hamas’ armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, on Saturday (25/11/2023) announced the postponement of the release of the second group of Israeli hostages, citing the Zionist regime’s “non-compliance” with the humanitarian pause agreement.

“We have decided to postpone the release of the second wave of prisoners until the (Israeli) occupation complies with the terms of the agreement regarding the entry of aid trucks into the northern Gaza Strip,” said the Al-Qassam Brigades via Telegram.

The delay, according to the Al-Qassam Brigades, was due to “non-compliance with agreed prisoner release standards.”

The Palestinian group did not specify a date for the release, which was scheduled for Saturday evening.

Notably, Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa TV said earlier on Saturday that the Al-Qassam Brigades had begun handing over the second wave of Israeli prisoners to the Red Cross in the southern Gaza Strip town of Khan Yunis.

