Halo Infinite is on the rise and seems to be on its way to becoming one of the great comebacks after its bumpy debut. The 343i game continues to convince users of its multiplayer with new content and this time it has surpassed a competitor whose creator, curiously, was responsible for this iconic Xbox franchise.

Related video: The story behind Halo: Combat Evolved

Halo Infinite surpasses Destiny 2 on the list of most played on Xbox in the United States

According to a report from Windows Central, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer has already surpassed Destiny 2 on the list of the most played video games on Xbox in the United States. The above has been confirmed at the time of writing this note as Halo Infinite occupies position 16 on the list, while Destiny 2 was left behind in position 17. This change in positions takes place after it was revealed that the 343i game surpassed 30 million unique players.

Halo Infinite is more played than Destiny 2 on Xbox

Halo Infinite rises, while Destiny 2 sinks

Likewise, the fact that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer surpasses Destiny 2 on Xbox comes days after it was confirmed that Bungie is in a major crisis due to the drop in the number of users of its game as a service.

On the other hand, it was confirmed in recent days that Destiny 2 reached historical lows on Steam, a notable drop since this same year, the Bungie game recorded its highest average and peak with the launch of Lightfall, so in a matter of months everything fell apart.

Precisely, the poor performance of Destiny 2 in recent months impacted the income generated and Bungie made the decision to lay off workers, in addition to delaying the projects it has underway that will be released until summer 2024 in the case of the next expansion of its franchise. and until 2025 in the case of its next release, a multiplayer Marathon.

Still here, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: Does Halo Infinite still suck?

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News