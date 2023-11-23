343 Industries’ shooter will turn two years old in a few days, and it seems to be a bigger success than the launch numbers reflect.

It may not be the best game in the series, but it is certainly a success. In a few days, specifically December 8it will be two years since the launch of Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

A lot was expected from the first next-gen Halo. We can say that its campaign mode was sensational, with great ideas that expanded the FPS gameplay of the Xbox franchise.

On the other hand, its free to play multiplayer mode left bittersweet feelings. While it was fun and accessible to anyone, As the months went by, it became obsolete. for the general public.

Additions such as cooperative or Forge mode gave more life to Halo Infinitebut it is a reality that the game did not start as it should until season 3 of multiplayer.

Right now, the Master Chief shooter lives its fifth seasonwhich could well be its sweetest moment since it hit stores in December 2021.

Halo Infinite is resurrected for its second anniversary

How many players has Halo Infinite accumulated in these two years? It’s a good question, one that Microsoft has not yet officially answered.

Remember that the 343 Industries title is available on Xbox Game Pass, and its multiplayer mode is F2P, so any Xbox and PC user can play it for free.

In the absence of official data, Exputer has discovered a figure on the LinkedIn profile of Ben F, a former 343 Industries employee who left the Microsoft studio last January.

According to your profile description, Halo Infinite would have exceeded 30 million unique players in these almost two years.

Of course, This data does not reflect the sales of the game, since it is available on Game Pass. In addition, all those who have tried multiplayer, available for free in the Microsoft Store, are also counted.

There is no doubt that it is a good number. Months after its launch, Microsoft confirmed that Halo Infinite had surpassed the 20 million barrier, so perhaps those additional 10 million correspond to this year.

Regarding the future of the saga, there is still talk of Halo Battle Royale from Certain Affinity, but there is no confirmed project (but there are rumors) on the horizon.

Halo infinite is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Steam and Steam Deck. In addition, it can be played without problems on systems like ROG Ally, Logitech G Cloud or Lenovo Legion Go, thanks to Xbox Game Pass.