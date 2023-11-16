Halo Infinite has gradually evolved to become a more complete experience that keeps its community hooked for hours. Now, 343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios want to continue surprising their community with more content. On this occasion, the FPS wants to revive the best of Halo 3.

343 Industries announced that, for Season 5 of Halo Infinite, they decided to revive part of one of the best installments of the franchise: Halo 3. All this with the launch of Halo 3 Refueleda playlist that wants to take you back to 2007.

But what the hell is it? Halo 3 Refueled? This is a playlist made up of redesigned versions of 7 maps that you probably enjoyed for hours in Halo 3:

Sylvanus – a reinterpretation of Guardian Domicile – a reinterpretation of Construct Banished Narrows – a reinterpretation of Narrows Cliffside – a reinterpretation of Blackout Remake of The Pit Remake of High Ground Remake of Isolation

“In alliance with MTN DEW, Halo 3 Refueled Features seven reworked Halo 3 maps created by the Forgers community, as well as Critical Dewpoint, a new DEW-themed map created by ArturBloodshot, inspired by the Foundry map. The playlist is released immediately after the relaunch of the iconic MTN flavor. DEW GAME FUEL, Citrus Cherry, which first saw the light of day in 2007,” Xbox mentioned in a statement.

Halo 3 returns in the form of maps for Halo Infinite!

How to play Halo 3 Refueled?

The best of all is that you play Halo 3 Refueled too easy. To access this content all you have to do is enter Halo Infinite multiplayer and search for the game list. Once you select it you can start playing like it’s 2007 once again.

Halo 3 Refueled It is available in Halo Infinite from November 14, 2023.

What do you think about this new? Are you excited for the new content for Halo Infinite? What other Halo installment would you like to see content from within Halo Infinite? Tell us in the comments.

Halo’s newest installment, Halo Infinite, is available for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. You can learn more about this SPF by reading our review or clicking here.

