It is not something at all, nor generated as a result of the popularity of Halloween in our country. Cemeteries have not only been sacred places throughout history, but they have also generated fascination and fear in human beings since forever.

Are you a fan of scary series or movies? So surely you have ever felt attracted to these enclaves dedicated to eternal rest and the memory of the dead.

As much as there are all types of cemeteries, some that practically pretend to be parks, many others, especially the oldest ones, continue to have a ghostly aura, capable of arousing fascination and terror in equal parts.

Here we leave you some of the most sinister cemeteries in the world, which have little or nothing to envy the most gruesome story that emerged from the mind of Stephen King.

Okuno-in Cemetery (Japan)

Few countries in the world have a tradition of legends and horror stories as ancient as Japan. Some corners of the country of the rising sun are also full of stories featuring ghosts, as is the case with the Okuno-in cemetery.

Due to its appearance, full of moss and graves shaken by the passage of time, it is not surprising that It is considered one of the most disturbing places in the Asian giant.

Highgate Cemetery (England)

Surely if you think of a typical horror movie cemetery, something similar to Highgate Cemetery comes to mind. England, due to its particular atmosphere, has some of the most terrifying cemeteries in the world, but this London place is above all the others.

Its ancient tombstones, surrounded by dark and wild nature, They make it an irresistible Gothic destination.

Kirkyard Cemetery (Scotland)

Without leaving the British Isles, you can also find another of the most terrifying cemeteries in the world. Just taking a look at their dark tombs and it’s easy to understand why. Many Scots are clear that it is haunted.

In fact, it even has its own night excursions, to enjoy it in the most mysterious way possible.

Cementerio of Père Lachaise (Francia)

It is often said that Paris is the city of love, but that does not mean that the French capital has some truly dark places. Some, like the Père Lachaise cemetery, have practically become a tourist attraction. It is one of the most visited cemeteries in the world.

Not only because of its nightmarish appearance, but also because of the many illustrious artists whose remains rest in it, such as Oscar Wilde or Jim Morrison.

Luarca Cemetery (Spain)

Also in Spain there are truly unique cemeteries. One of the best examples is the Asturian cemetery of Luarca, which It draws attention for its privileged location, on the shores of the Cantabrian Sea.

It may not be as scary as others reviewed on this list, but it certainly attracts attention.

Would you dare to visit any of these cemeteries, especially on Halloween night? Even as a person who is skeptical about normal topics, it would surely be difficult for you to walk among their tombs without feeling at least a chill.