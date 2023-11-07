Halit has found out about Yildiz’s mistake and how he has humiliated the wife of a friend of his. And it was all because of… Şahika!

Kaya’s sister has gone to gossip to the businessman about what his wife had done, since she found out after spying on Ender. And of course, he hasn’t taken it well at all.

Halit called his wife very angry and started yelling at her on the phone: “Why do you always embarrass me?” he told her. Yildiz, who did not know where to go, has tried to explain the misunderstanding, without success. “Unfortunately, we’ll see you at home later,” he told her.

Things are worse than ever in the Argun marriage! What is going to happen to them? Is it all the fault of Halit’s infidelity with Leyla?

