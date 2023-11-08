After finding out that Yildiz was organizing a birthday party, Leyla showed up at Halit’s office, telling him that she was not willing to continue with their affair and letting him know that it had bothered her that he was complying with his wife’s wishes.

The businessman has spent the day thinking about the matter and at family dinner he has exploded. Halit has choked on a fish bone and since Yildiz has tried to make light of the matter, her husband has taken the opportunity to attack her.

“How dare you talk to me like that? Do you laugh at your husband?” Halit says to Yildiz in a very aggressive tone. His children can’t believe his father’s sudden anger! The businessman tells her wife that he is fed up with her and reproaches her that he does not have any kind of respect for her.

“You’re going to cancel that party,” he says suddenly. Yildiz cannot believe that the businessman is forcing her to ruin all the preparations, but he is clear about her decision. Furthermore, Halit leaves with the excuse that she needs to get some air, but in reality… she is going to see Leyla! Will Yildiz finally find out about her husband’s affair with her secretary?

