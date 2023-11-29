

More than half of the municipalities in Overijssel fail to accommodate asylum seekers with a residence permit. More than 2,100 status holders must be given housing in Overijssel this year, but 13 of the 25 municipalities do not or insufficiently comply with agreements about this. Nearly fifteen hundred status holders are waiting in temporary shelter for a home in our province. This is evident from current figures that the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) provided to RTV Oost upon request.