On November 18, 1998, it was released Half-Lifeand video games changed forever. “Run. Think. Shoot. Live,” was the game’s commercial mantra, and the magic formula for survival. Half-Life has turned 25, and Valve celebrates by offering the game for freewith new maps and other improvements.

Considered by many the best video game in history, Half-Life is, without a doubt, one of the most influential. 3D first-person shooters have been around since Doom “invented” them in 1992. But most of them took place in closed spaces, and everything came down to shooting.

Half-Life caused a sensation for its open scenarios, for its new shooting and puzzle mechanics, and above all, because integrated a complex and absorbing narrative within the shooter itself.

Half-Life turns 25 years old

Its Source graphics engine allowed the use of MODs and the creation of maps by users, which extended the life of the game for decades. Its multiplayer mode was also highly celebrated.

The immense profits that Valve accumulated with the saga Half-Life and other games created with Source, allowed him to create Steam in 2003which would end up becoming the reference PC video game store.

It’s been 25 years, and Half-Life is still being played. A Mod recently came out to play it in virtual reality, a completely different experience.

To celebrate the anniversary, Valve has updated the game to make it more compatible with the Steam Deck, and has added improvements such as support for widescreen displays, lighting improvements, software rendering in Linux, and other news.

Also included the UpLink mini-campaignwhich was released exclusively for the magazines of the time, and four new multiplayer maps.

Furthermore, it has been released a new documentary called 25th Anniversary of Half-Lifewhich you can see here:

You have more information on the official 25th Anniversary website.

You can download for free Half-Life and keep it forever on Steam, but the offer is only available until tomorrow, Monday, November 20 at 7:00 p.m. Spanish time, so run for it and add it to your library, if you don’t have it.

Half-Life, one of the most influential games in history, turns 25. A classic that, after the virtual reality spin-off, Half-Life Alyx, cries out for a Half-Life 3. It is a decades-old request, which does not arrive. Valve doesn’t seem to be in a hurry…