Half-Life, Valve’s revolutionary shooter, turns 25 on November 19, and they’re giving it away on Steam: get a piece of gaming history for free.

Valve is going to offer all users a little piece of video game history for free. Half-Lifethe revolutionary first-person shooter, and the first video game developed by Valve, turns 25 next week.

For that reason, Valve has decided to leave it completely free in between today and November 20 at 19:00 CET (Spanish peninsular time).

You can get it through this link and play it on Steam Deck or any PC. ITS usual price is 8.19 euros.

Brief history of Half-Life, the most revolutionary shooter of all time

Half-Life is out (according to Wikipedia) November 19, 1998 for PC, and it was a great success, unexpected for its publisher Sierra (long before Valve changed the industry with its online platform Steam), selling approximately 1 million units in its first year (those were different times).

But its sales never stopped increasing, even as its graphics quickly became outdated (especially compared to its sequel, Half-Life 2, released in 2004 and considered superior in every way).

However, everything that makes Half-Life 2 great is also in Half-Life 1. And it’s no small thing: Valve basically created the modern storytelling style you can find in any action video gamediscovering the story in “written” scenes or receiving information without ever losing control of the character.

A way of telling the story that did not depend on cinematic scenes and that did not break the flow of the action, which involves you more in the story and makes it possible to enrich your knowledge of the story if you pay attention to the scenarios.

All this, in the middle of a alien invasionin the harrowing corridors of Black Mesa’s laboratory… and beyond.

So you already know: Half-Life It’s video game history, and it’s free on Steam until November 20 if you don’t have it yet. And if you want to get the complete saga pack (with Half-Life 2, the two episodes, the Source remake) it is reduced by 40%, to 34.20 euros.