But how good its first 25 years have been for Half-Life: Valve has just updated its revolutionary science fiction FPS, adding enormous visual and playable improvements, giving it verification on Steam Deck and adding lost content. But the best of all is that, even if you haven’t put yourself in the shoes of Gordon Freeman yet, the time has come to get the cult classic at our favorite price: free.

From today until next November 20 (at 7:00 p.m. in Spain) you can download Half-Life completely free from Steam and you will keep it forever. As simple as it sounds. The best? This gift is just one part of the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the game.

To start, Valve has produced a juicy documentary of more than an hour called Half-Life: 25th Anniversary Documentary, bringing together all the creators of the game. And no wonder: it was his debut, long before Steam existed.

And not only that, a commemorative website has been set up in which a review of the history of the game is made, all the improvements and fixes received for the anniversary are shown and, already, eight special illustrations have been created for the background of the game. screen, including those of mobile phones.

What’s new Old man?

What improvements are we talking about? In addition to being fully optimized for Steam Deck, the player interface has been improved, a tribute to the original menus has been made, the look and playability of the game has been polished, and, for that matter, the current logo has been added. from Valve at the start of the game. But things don’t end there, there are also news and reunions.

Regarding content, Half-Life has received a generous batch of gifts for your multiplayer experience: four brand new Deathmatch maps and three old Deathmatch maps that were previously only available on CD have been added Half-Life: Further Dataas well as the Ivan the Space Biker, Prototype Barney, Skeleton and Too Much Coffee Man skins for our character.





Last but not least, in addition to giving away the original Half-Life, Valve has demolished the price of the series, so it is possible to get your hands on all the games for a ridiculous 6.31 euros instead of the usual 57.04 euros. In case the ending leaves you wanting more.

The bad new? We ran out of news about Half-Life 3. But, between you and me, we already had that. Gabe Newell won’t dare break one of the oldest memes in video game history. Although, who knows? Maybe for the 50th anniversary there will be better luck.

Despite what it says on the Steam page, November 19, 1998 arrive Half-Life and, since then, we have never seen sci-fi shooters the same way again. A milestone for a game that continues to have a well-deserved cult status and that today Valve puts in your hands completely free of charge. Of course, for a very limited time. At VidaExtra we consider you warned.

