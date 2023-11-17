Suara.com – Dewi Zuhriati uploaded the moment her granddaughter, Gala Sky, was learning to recite the Koran. He also admitted that he was proud of his obedient grandson.

“Thank God, today Grandma Opa’s handsome grandson is starting to take Koran lessons, cheer up gal, Grandma Opa is very proud of Gala who has always been an obedient child,” said Dewi, quoted in an upload on her Instagram account, Thursday.

As a grandmother, Mrs. Fujianti Utami hopes that Gala can absorb the lessons well. Moreover, they have provided Koran tutors who are competent in their fields.

“Hopefully Grandma’s grandson will get smarter and be able to absorb everything his Koran teacher teaches him,” said Haji Faisal’s wife.

He is sure that Gala’s parents, Vanessa Angel and Bibi Ardiansyah, are proud of their son. Moreover, Vanessa and Bibi have aspirations for their children to gain good religious knowledge.

Dewi also feels grateful, because now one by one the dreams of her children and daughter-in-law can come true.

“Your mom/papa there will also be happy to see the gala now, because they also want the gala to be able to get all the religious education and knowledge,” he said.

“Oma is very grateful that what Gala’s parents dreamed of has begun to come true one by one,” continued Dewi.

Seeing Haji Faisal’s seriousness in providing religious knowledge to Gala, many netizens then teased the figure of Doddy Sudrajat, who is Vanessa’s father. Instead of thinking about his grandson’s future, Doddy is busy discussing Vanessa’s inheritance.

“If you were raised by Ono’s family, would it be possible to have a disaster like this, where the money would be lost,” said @fifit.f***

“Mr. Dodod, instead of continuing to make a fuss, please call this grandson a tutor too, what kind of tutoring is that, so it looks like he’s making a contribution,” said @eeeka***