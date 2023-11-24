Suara.com – Fuji’s parents, Haji Faisal and Dewi Zuhriati, were guests on a podcast recently.

In this podcast, Haji Faisal and Dewi Zuhriati reveal a number of suitable criteria for Fuji’s future husband.

“He is a good person, he can protect him, he can become a priest, my son likes him and he likes my son, he can adapt to the family,” said Haji Faisal.

According to Haji Faisal, his family is reluctant to set ambitious criteria for Fuji’s future husband. Because Fuji ended up being the one in the relationship.

“For me, there aren’t too many requirements for harmony. If I look for such and such criteria, my child will do it anyway,” said Haji Faisal.

Haji Faisal further said that Fuji’s happiness was more important than the criteria he set for a prospective husband.

“My criteria are met, but my child is not happy, what’s the point? The important thing is that my child is happy with his partner, even though my wishes are not fulfilled,” said Haji Faisal.

The uploaded video clip of H Faisal’s heartfelt explanation regarding the criteria for Fuji’s future husband went viral on TikTok social media with 97.6 thousand views.

“What are the criteria for a son-in-law for Fuji?” wrote the TikTok account @cuma_konten_0, reported on Friday (24/11/2023).

Portrait of Fuji on Vacation to Japan (Instagram/@fuji_an)

Regarding this, a number of netizens also provided various responses and comments. Some netizens praised Haji Faisal’s attitude.

“Jos Haji Faisal, strong. Prioritize Fuji’s happiness, you son of a bitch,” wrote a netizen.

“This is just a good parent, thinking about their child’s happiness,” said another netizen.

“Great Mr Haji, extraordinary. Very wise parents,” continued another netizen.

“An example of an unselfish parent,” said another.