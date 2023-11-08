Suara.com – Haji Faisal really regrets the contents of Fuji’s conversation when he was angry with his employees and shared it on social media.

In fact, Haji Faisal said he was ready to help with his child’s or other people’s problems if he spoke nicely. Moreover, Haji Faisal also knows Abdul, the Fuji employee who was cursed at.

“That’s where the miscommunication is. That’s why I have a prejudice, why did it happen like that? He (Abdul) has known me for a long time, just contact me. Never mind my child’s problems, I’ll help with other people’s problems if I can,” said Haji Faisal, quoting from Intense Investigation, Tuesday (7/11/2023).

However, Haji Faisal also doesn’t want to be prejudiced against people who deliberately share his son’s chats. Moreover, he also doesn’t know the person who spread it.

Haji Faisal was just disappointed with the person who spread the chat. In fact, this problem should be resolved in a good way if you contact him.

Marissya Icha (Instagram)

“I am very disappointed in that matter. A small matter that could have been resolved with just one contact with me, that was resolved,” said Haji Faisal.

On the other hand, Haji Faisal also believes that Fuji must have a reason when he is angry with his employees.

When he found out that the spreader was Marissya Icha’s friend, Haji Faisal also didn’t want to have any bad thoughts towards the close friend of the late Vanessa Angel.

Although, the chat spread after Marissya Icha expressed her disappointment with Fuji on Instagram story.

“I don’t know about that, only God knows. I can’t accuse anyone. I just don’t like this being circulated, it’s a small thing but it becomes big,” added Haji Faisal.