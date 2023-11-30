According to the British newspaper The Sun, scientists found that toxic chemicals in hair products, which have the potential to damage the lungs, liver and nervous system, remain in the air after use.

Professor Nusrat Young, from Purdue University in the US, said: “A person who uses hair care products can inhale up to 17 milligrams of harmful chemicals every morning, which is very concerning.”

The greatest and most frequently inhaled chemical of concern is decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (siloxane D5), experts said.

“D5 siloxane has been found to cause adverse effects on the respiratory, liver and nervous systems of laboratory animals,” Professor Nosrat said.

Experts also found that when heat is applied to chemicals, such as curling irons and straighteners, emissions from hair care products increase by up to 310 percent.

Previous research has found that hair products, including curlers and conditioners, increase the risk of diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease and other health risks during pregnancy.

The latest study, published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology, looked at the chemicals that hair care products release into the air when used.

About 46 volunteers between the ages of 18 and 65 were asked to repeat the hair care routine, using the products, separately in a controlled home-like environment.

Once finished, participants were asked to leave, and the air was tested for chemicals.

The team found that a person can inhale a cumulative mass of 1 to 17 milligrams of potentially harmful chemicals in a single hair care session in their home.