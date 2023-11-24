The identity theft that is talked about so much these days goes beyond the everyday environment that surrounds us. We know that cybercriminals often impersonate well-known people or companies to gain our trust, deceive us, and thus obtain money or information illicitly. Now in this world we are not the only ones vulnerable. Positioning and navigation satellite systems (GNSS), such as the American GPS and the European Galileo, can also be victims of spoofing.

The falsification of GNSS signals has been a reality for a long time, but its frequency has been increasing. According to the European Union Space Agency (EUSPA), this type of attack can trick a GNSS receiver into showing its current location as an area in the ocean when in reality the device is on land. Faced with this scenario, Europe has been working to strengthen its Galileo system so that it is more secure against spoofing practices.

Navigation Message Authentication (OSNMA), en camino

Efforts to address positioning signal spoofing have given rise to several techniques, however these are not effective in all cases. In addition, some require modifications to the receiver. The EUSPA has decided to launch a authentication mechanism which allows users to verify the authenticity of the GNSS information received, a key element contributing to the detection of spoofing attacks that can harm those who trust the Galileo system.

The system, called Open Service Navigation Message Authentication (OSNMA), is based on the TESLA protocol, which has no additional bandwidth requirements to digitally sign messages and is also backward compatible with the ICD navigation system. One of its main advantages is that it does not need specific hardware to work either. The disadvantage of this solution is that it acts as a warning method, but is not capable of resisting a spoofing attack.





The scenarios in which OSNMA will be useful are varied, but without a doubt it will have an elemental role in commercial aviation. Since GNSS signals are extremely weak, attackers often use radio transmitters to generate false data and even affect airplanes. In fact, in the Middle East there has been an increase in this type of attacks, endangering planes with passengers transiting through the area and which, due to positioning errors, may end up entering restricted airspace.

According to OPSGROUP, this type of attack can end up compromising all navigation elements dependent on GNSS, that is, also affecting the Inertial Reference System (IRS) and the Flight Management Systems (FMS). In this way, it is within the crew’s expertise to detect that something is wrong to take corrective action, which is usually contacting air traffic control to request new heading instructions. OSNMA would instantly warn pilots that the signal has been spoofed.

After completing internal testing of the system, the EUSPA made the system available to the public in November 2021. It has since been available in open testing for all Galileo users and has laid the foundations so that receiver manufacturers and application developers, including Airbus, can begin to prepare the solutions that will reach the telecommunications, land, maritime and air transport sectors from 2024, although the latter it may take a little longer.

Given that all components involved in air transport must undergo demanding international certifications, the arrival of Galileo to passenger aircraft is occurring gradually. These, let us remember, have been using the American GPS system for decades. The official website of the project points out that “today, Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) receivers already use the Galileo system and, in the future, Galileo will also support aviation operations.”

In Xataka: Galileo is not only the European substitute for GPS, it is already the most accurate satellite navigation system in the world