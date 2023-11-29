Bad times for Japan in the field of cybersecurity. Attacks on organizations private and government have grown significantly in recent years, even threatening part of the country’s critical infrastructure. Some attacks have not been successful, but others have managed to breach the security of very important entities such as the Japanese cybersecurity agency itself.

The chief of staff, Hirokazu Matsuno, acknowledged this Wednesday a potential new incident. According to information provided at a press conference, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is investigating possible unauthorized access to its systems. The task, driven by specialists, has required the operational cessation of part of the internal network, including the agency’s intranet.

Confidential information would be safe

The authorities have provided very little information in this regard. A JAXA spokesperson told Reuters that the apparent intrusion could have occurred due to a vulnerability in network equipment. He also indicated that the agency had not realized the possible problem, but that it was an external organization that motivated the beginning of the investigation, although he did not mention the name of the organization in question.

When we talk about vulnerabilities, we refer to weaknesses or flaws that can be used by malicious actors to compromise the security of a system. Now, this concept is very broad and, since it exceeds computer science, we can mention a real-life analogy. For example, a lock has been designed to work with a certain key and provide protection to a room.

But there is also the possibility that criminals identify certain vulnerabilities in the lock to open it with some tools or even with another key. The lock manufacturer, for its part, you don’t always know these errors, so you can’t always address them. Something similar happens in the digital world. The vulnerabilities are there and both good and bad actors compete to discover them.





Beyond the official information about the ongoing incident, Japanese newspapers seem to have more information about what happened. Sources consulted by The Japan Times indicate that the attackers gained access to JAXA’s central Active Directory server. Active Directory, remember, is the Microsoft service that manages the resources of a corporate network environment, such as users, printers, computers, etc.

Information coming from unofficial sources is even more alarming. This scenario would not have happened a few days ago, but between July and August. To all this, JAXA security specialists they did not detect the irregularities Until in the fall it was the police authorities, the specific division is unknown, who alerted about the incident and promoted the beginning of the investigation.

JAXA, however, has not hesitated to ensure that information related to launches and rockets has not been compromised. This is a statement that possibly provides peace of mind in the Japanese spheres of power given that the agency works closely with the Ministry of Defense, and even more so after the cyber attack suffered by the country’s own cybersecurity agency, detected months later. .

