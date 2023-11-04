Haas has filed a request for review into alleged track limit violations that occurred at the United States Grand Prix. In the aftermath of the Austin race, it emerged that some drivers had exceeded the number of track limits allowed by the regulations at turn 6, without incurring sanctions since that section of the circuit was not as heavily monitored as other points on the track. The doubts were raised by the on-board images, which confirmed a greater number of passages beyond the solid white line than those recorded by the commissioners.

The matter was discussed over the weekend in Mexico City, but no further investigations were initiated. However, the FIA ​​admitted that the CCTV cameras and other monitoring equipment at Turn 6 were not sufficient to be able to accurately analyze what happened on that section of the track.

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal Haas F1 Team

In particular, attention was paid to the race conduct of Alexander Albon (punished for track limits in other areas of the track) whose on-board images highlighted multiple passages beyond the white line. However, the Williams driver was cleared because, according to the FIA, the evidence available was not sufficient to accurately assess any violations.

Haas decided to analyze all the available images in detail, collecting evidence that according to the US team highlights multiple violations of the rules.

The team did not want to make a statement, but according to information that emerged in the paddock, there are four drivers who exceeded the track limits on multiple occasions: Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll, Logan Sargeant and Alex Albon. In the final classification of the Grand Prix Nico Hulkenberg is classified in eleventh position, three seconds behind Albon (ninth) and two seconds behind Sargeant, tenth. A possible five-second penalty against the two Williams drivers would allow Hulkenberg to climb to ninth place, gaining two very precious points for Haas in a Constructors’ classification which currently sees the American team in tenth position, four points behind Alfa Romeo.

The FIA ​​will convene the United States Grand Prix Stewards next week to examine the matter, and will first decide whether the new evidence presented by Haas will be sufficient to trigger a review.

It will not be an obvious decision, since although Haas has analyzed the on-board images in detail, in fact it is not a new element, since the race direction has full access to the images during the Grand Prix.

